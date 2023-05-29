Man dies after motorcycle hits guardrail in Van Zandt County

The crash remains under investigation.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Van Zandt County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sunday, May 28, around 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 80, just west of Fruitvale.

According to DPS, Wayne Stites, 55, of Baytown, was on his motorcycle traveling west on Hwy. 80. Officials say Stites was riding at an unsafe speed when taking a curve in the roadway. His motorcycle left the roadway and hit a guardrail.

Stites was pronounced dead at the scene.