East Texas man drove to seek medical care after being shot

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall police arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m., officials responded to a call on the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North where witnesses saw 38-year-old Demon Bray in a white pickup truck fire shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
After being shot, the victim was able to drive himself to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center to receive help.
A follow-up investigation led to Bray's arrest who was taken into custody without incident.
There is an ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.
