East Texas man drove to seek medical care after being shot

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall police arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., officials responded to a call on the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North where witnesses saw 38-year-old Demon Bray in a white pickup truck fire shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.

After being shot, the victim was able to drive himself to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center to receive help.

A follow-up investigation led to Bray's arrest who was taken into custody without incident.