Tyler man drowns trying to save son who jumped off dam into Arkansas creek

A Tyler man is dead after drowning in an Arkansas creek.

According to the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department (GRDAPD), Jose James Flores, 42, died after drowning in Flint Creek, near Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:10 p.m., the GRDAPD were called to Flint Creek regarding a man who jumped in the water to rescue his son who had jumped from atop the top of Flint Creek Dam.

Police say Flores and his son were underwater five to seven minutes before being rescued by other citizens in the area.

The good Samaritans began CPR on Flores an his son as soon as they were out of the water. The child was revived at the scene. However, Flores was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.