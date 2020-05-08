Man expected to recover after being struck by lightning at Henderson Country Club

The man was taken to a Henderson hospital where he is expected to recover. Officials say he suffered third-degree burns as a result of the lightning strike.

HENDERSON, Texas — A 54-year-old man is recovering after being struck by lightning Wednesday morning in Henderson.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the man was tending to the greens at the Henderson Country Club, located at 1143 TX-43, around 8:30 a.m. when a storm rolled through and he was struck by lightning.

The Rusk County OEM reports the bolt went through the man's head, out his left arm and then back down his left leg. He was alert and able to speak after the incident.

The man was taken to a Henderson hospital where he is expected to recover. Officials say he suffered third-degree burns as a result of the lightning strike.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), lightning strikes the United States about 25 million times a year. Although most lightning occurs in the summer, people can be struck at any time of year. Lightning kills 20 or more people in the U.S. each year, and hundreds more are severely injured. So far in 2020, 10 people have died due to lightning strikes.

The NWS says workers whose jobs involve working outdoors in open spaces, on or near tall objects, or near explosives or conductive materials (e.g., metal) have significant exposure to lightning risks.

Worker activities at higher risk for lightning hazards include: