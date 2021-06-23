Longview man faces punishment for murdering wife with hammer

Billy Marsh, 48, pleaded guilty on Tuesday for the March 29, 2019 death of his wife, 40-year-old Key’Ocea Marsh.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — “All I remember is, I picked it up and I just started hitting her. Once I realized what I did, I knew I had to come turn myself in,” is what Billy Ray Marsh is heard telling then-investigating officer, Lt. Floyd Duncan, the morning Marsh killed his wife with a hammer.

A jury of 12 viewed Marsh’s videotaped confession on Tuesday as the punishment phase of his murder trial kicked off in the 71st Judicial Courtroom, with Judge Brad Morin presiding.

Marsh, 48, pleaded guilty on Tuesday for the March 29, 2019 death of his wife, 40-year-old Key’Ocea Marsh. According to the indictment, Marsh killed his wife by hitting her multiple times in the head with a hammer.