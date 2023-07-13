San Augustine man arrested after fleeing crash, 1 injured in Lufkin

Officials said Chester Ray Jones has a record of two criminal convictions for DUI including a 2015 arrest in Angelina County and Polk County.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUFKIN, Texas — A San Augustine man was arrest after he attempted to flee the scene of a crash that he alleged caused that left one injured in Lufkin Thursday evening.

According to the City of Lufkin, a Chevy Cruz was was attempting to turn into Hill Street when a Ford Expedition drove into the turn lane to avoid hitting another vehicle that stopped at the light. The SUV then rear ended the sedan, officials said.

Police identified the driver of the SUV as Chester Ray Jones, 38, of San Augustine.

Officials said Jones continued to drive through the intersection and left the road to the right side. Jones stopped his vehicle in a wooded tree line then attempted to flee the vehicle on foot but he was later arrested by officers on Ellis Avenue.

Officers arrested Jones and took him for a blood draw.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital to treat a laceration to her leg, officials said.