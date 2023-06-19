Man found dead in Harrison County home

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being found unresponsive in his home on Sunday.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, officials received a call around noon reporting a body had been located in a home in the 200 block of Cross Creek Rd., near the Harrison-Gregg County line.



When the HCSO arrived on scene, they were told the man, identified as Stuart Gregory, 61, was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The HCSO says the area had no power at the time Gregory was discovered. However, a cause of death is unknown.

His body has been sent for autopsy.