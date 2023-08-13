Man found dead in parking lot of Lufkin park

This incident remains under investigation for pending autopsy results.

LUFKIN, Texas — A man has been found dead outside of a park in Lufkin Sunday morning.

Lufkin police discovered the body around 8 a.m. Sunday morning in a parking lot outside of the Morris Frank Park. Officials believe the man was homeless.

The report came from a person who walks at the park daily. The person noted that did not see the homeless man the previous morning when they were walking at the park.

The autopsy revealed that no foul play was detected, according to the city of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

The man's name is expected to be released tomorrow.