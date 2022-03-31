Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at Marshall cemetery

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead at a local cemetery.
On Wednesday around 4:35 p.m., police were called to the scene of Powder Mill Cemetery on reports a man was lying o the ground at the corner of Farm-to-Market Road 1997 and Buffalo St.
When police arrived on scene the found a man, identified as Akeyvyon Diez McMillan, 20, of Jefferson, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
This investigation is ongoing and the MPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 903-935-4575. If you have information but want to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.
RELATED: AFFIDAVIT: Girlfriend of Tyler murder suspect cleaned up blood spatter after fatal shooting