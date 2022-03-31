Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at Marshall cemetery

On Wednesday around 4:35 p.m., police were called to the scene of Powder Mill Cemetery on reports a man was lying o the ground at the corner of Farm-to-Market Road 1997 and Buffalo St.

This investigation is ongoing and the MPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 903-935-4575. If you have information but want to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.