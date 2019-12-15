A man is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in Smith County.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, around 2:30 p.m. deputies were sent to a deadly conduct call in the 17700 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2089 near Overton.

Upon arrival, officials say a male subject was located at the scene suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. UT Health EMS arrived and the victim was subsequently airlifted to a local hospital. He is listed in critical condition at this time.

Initial information suggests that the victim was dragged out of the vehicle and left on the side of the road. The suspect vehicle is described as a blue mid to compact-sized four-door sedan last seen headed north on FM 2089.

SCSO

Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and are following up on several leads.

SCSO

Authorities say the identity of the victim is unknown at this time. He is described as a light-skinned, heavyset black male with “Kingston” tattooed on his left shoulder and “RIP Dane Scott Jr.” on his right shoulder.

If anyone has information on the identity of this victim please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.