Kilgore man charged with sexually assaulting 3 children over more than 10 years

Documents cite incidents against children beginning in 1998 and spanning through 2011.

KILGORE, Texas — A 55-year-old Kilgore man was recently arrested on indictments related to sexual assault involving children spanning more than 10 years, court documents show.

William Harold Andrews was arrested Friday on grand jury indictments of four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14.

The children, who were identified only by their initials, were all under the age of 14 at the time of the assaults, according to the indictments.

The documents cite incidents in 1998 through 2011. According to the indictment, Andrews “intentionally and knowingly” sexually assaulted a child on or about Oct. 20, 1998 and Oct. 20, 2001. On Nov. 6 and 7, 2008, another child was sexually assaulted, according to the documents.

The indictments show Andrews is accused of continuous sexual abuse from November 2008 to November 2011 against another child.

A Gregg County grand jury returned indictments on the five charges on Aug. 25. He remained Tuesday afternoon in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $550,000.