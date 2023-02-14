East Texas man fulfills couple’s dream of opening restaurant after wife’s death

Joe keeps Kelli's memory alive daily as he operates the fine dining restaurant and high-quality local food producing farm in Edom.

EDOM, Texas — Joe and Kelli D'Alessandro had been dreaming for years about opening their own restaurant. Just days before Terra Sana Farm + Kitchen was set to open, Joe's beloved wife Kelli died unexpectedly.

Despite the tragedy, Joe made it his mission to carry on and fulfill the plans he and his wife had always dreamed of. Joe keeps Kelli's memory alive daily as he operates the fine dining restaurant and high-quality local food producing farm in Edom.

Joe and Kelli married on Dec. 29, 2005. The couple moved to East Texas in 2015 and opened a small, no-till market garden, Terra Sana Farm, and had big dreams to one day open their own restaurant.