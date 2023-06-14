Tyler man gets 10 years in prison for selling meth laced with fentanyl near junior college

Authorities say Devonte Davis was responsible for the possession and intent to distribute 109 grams of pills containing fentanyl and 98 grams of methamphetamine.

TYLER, Texas — Officials say a Tyler man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Devonte Ladarius Davis, 29, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl near a school or college and was sentenced to prison Wednesday by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker.

"According to information presented in court, on August 18, 2021, Davis sold approximately 102 pills to a person working with law enforcement," officials said. "The pills were found to contain approximately 55 grams of fentanyl. This distribution occurred at a Tyler location within 1,000 feet of a public junior college."