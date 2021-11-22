Man gets 10 years in prison for shooting at Henderson County homes, properties

Judge Mark Calhoon of the 3rd District Court assessed Ashton's punishment after hearing evidence and testimony from a victim and an investigator.

HENDERSON, Texas — An East Texas man was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for firing gunshots at multiple homes and properties last year in Henderson County.

James Dennis Ashton, 67, of Eustace, received the maximum punishment for the offense of deadly conduct (discharge of a firearm) — 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison — on Nov. 17 after entering a guilty plea.

Judge Mark Calhoon of the 3rd District Court assessed Ashton's punishment after hearing evidence and testimony from a victim and an investigator.