Final man involved in 2020 death during attempted Tyler burglary sentenced to 12 years

A San Antonio man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday morning after pleading guilty to his involvement in a July 2020 attempted burglary that led to the death of a 21-year-old Tyler man.

Trey Barreau entered his plea in the 241st District Court to burglary of a habitation after he was initially charged with murder. He was then sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to criminal records.

Following his plea to a lesser charge, the murder charge was dismissed. He will receives 659 days of credit for time served in the Smith County Jail.

Barreau and three other men were arrested in late 2020 in connection with the death of Draveon Tykeith McCullough.

In July, Robert Robertson pleaded guilty to a burglary charge after previously being charged with murder. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison as well.

In June, Kevondus Brantley pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to judicial records. In May, Kobe Warthsaw was found guilty of murder following a jury trial and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

According to the arrest affidavit, Warthsaw, Robertson, Brantley and Barreau and the victim tried to rob a residence in the 600 block of West Vance Street on July 9, 2020.

McCullough was found dead with a single gunshot wound in his chest at the house around midnight, police said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the resident of the Vance Street home told police after a knock on the door, he opened it to see men wearing masks. He said one of them sprayed him with pepper spray while another had a gun and the men “barged in” the house.

The resident said he and one of the men “tussled” for the gun. He then got the gun and shot one of the men. After the shots, the men ran outside and away from the house, the affidavit stated.

He denied knowing the men who tried to rob him, the affidavit read. He believed the man he shot was the one who had the gun.

During an interview with police, Barreau said Warthsaw talked about “licks” (robberies) on the night of McCullough’s death.