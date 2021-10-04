Lindale man gets 2 life sentences for killing ex-girlfriend, other man with his pickup truck

LINDALE, Texas — A Lindale man will serve two life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to using his pickup to kill his ex-girlfriend and another man in December.
David Joshua Reed, 41, entered a guilty plea Friday in the 241st District Court.
He was originally charged with capital murder of multiple people Dec. 9 in connection with the deaths of his ex-girlfriend, Shelby Duarte, 23, of Edgewood, and Timothy Nelson, 43, of Lindale.
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.