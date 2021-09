Weldon Nash Miller, 24, of Murchison, was sentenced to probation Sept. 21.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man has been sentenced to eight years' probation for abusing a 5-year-old Arp-area boy who later ran away from his home.

Weldon Nash Miller, 24, of Murchison, was sentenced to probation Sept. 21 along with a requirement of 160 community service hours in the 7th District Court.

Miller pleaded guilty to injury to a child Aug. 25. He was arrested April 21 and released the same day of his plea.