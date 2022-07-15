x
East Texas man gets life in prison for sexually assaulting child over 3-year period

Jonathan Evans' sentence is without the possibility of parole.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — An East Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, 32, was handed down his sentence Thursday by a Smith County jury after being convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. 

Prosecutors presented evidence showing the Evans sexually abused a young female multiple times over a three-year period. The victim eventually told a family member about the abuse, who contact the Whitehouse Police Department. 

Evans sentence is without the possibility of parole.

