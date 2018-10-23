TYLER — A man was grazed in a shooting early Tuesday morning in southeast Tyler.

According to police, officers responded to 1712 Redbud after reports of .223 rifle rounds fired in the area at about 3:10 a.m.

Officers found 29 spent casings in front of the house. Inside the home, they found that a man had been grazed by one of the bullets, but he did not require treatment.

Police believe the residents and the shooter knew each other.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are urged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.

This shooting remains under investigation.

