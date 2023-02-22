Man who found his way to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission shows how its services change lives

LONGVIEW, Texas — A young man walked all the way from Ben Wheeler to Tyler, had broken his glasses and was on the brink of taking his own life. That was until he saw the words 'Welcome Center' at Hiway 80's Triumph Village in Tyler and soon realized God wasn't done with him yet.
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, which now has four campuses in East Texas, provides hope for those feeling lost and alone.
The rescue mission was established in 1955 to provide food and shelter and to share the gospel to men experiencing homelessness in Longview.
