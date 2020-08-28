Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Tyler

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

TYLER, Texas — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times Thursday night.

According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with Tyler PD, officers responded to the shooting around 9:20 p.m at the basketball courts on W. 29th St. and Carter Blvd E. near Texas College.

The victim was being transported by private vehicle but flagged down a Tyler PD officer at the intersection of N. Palace Ave. and W. Ferguson St. The officer then transported the victim to the hospital.

The victim's condition is unknown. No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.