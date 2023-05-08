1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after officer-involved shooting in Longview

The Texas Rangers have been called in to conduct an investigation.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Longview over the weekend.

According to the Longview Police Department, around 10:55 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 3400 block of Morrison St. in Longview, just north of the intersection of I-20 and Estes Pkwy., in regards to a man armed with a gun.

Several minutes later, officers arrived on scene and saw the man.

"\During the encounter, the male reached for and produced a handgun," the LPD said. "The officer then shot, striking the suspect. The officers on scene then summoned EMS and rendered first aid.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

