POLICE: Man in critical condition after being stabbed by woman at Tyler gas station

TYLER, Texas — A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed by a woman Friday morning in Tyler.
According to the Tyler Police Department, around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 1400 block of W. Third St. on reports of a stabbing.
Police say the male victim, who was awake and alert, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. A woman was taken into custody in connection with the crime.
The TPD says the stabbing occurred at the service station located at 2715 WNW Loop 323.
The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.