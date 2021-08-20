POLICE: Man in critical condition after being stabbed by woman at Tyler gas station

The investigation is ongoing.

TYLER, Texas — A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed by a woman Friday morning in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Police Department, around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 1400 block of W. Third St. on reports of a stabbing.

Police say the male victim, who was awake and alert, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. A woman was taken into custody in connection with the crime.

The TPD says the stabbing occurred at the service station located at 2715 WNW Loop 323.