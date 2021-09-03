Man in search of Tyler couple who he says saved his life

Norman described the couple as in their 40s and said they drove a blue Jeep with a hardtop and tinted windows.

TYLER, Texas — For Kenneth David Norman, his second chance at life came when a Tyler couple helped him while he was recently stranded for multiple days in Big Bend National Park.

Norman is now searching for the couple he credits with saving his life. When the pair found him, he was dehydrated after a serious motorcycle crash and doesn't remember their names. He said he gave them his email address, but he hasn’t heard from them.

“I feel like I owe them my life. If they wouldn’t have come by and rescued me, I think I might have died there,” Norman said.

