Man in serious condition after shooting at Smith County nightclub

According to the SCSO, around 1 a.m. on Friday, officials were called to the Country River Club, located at 1308 U.S. Highway 271 in Tyler, on reports of a shooting.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting at a local nightclub.

According to the SCSO, around 1 a.m. on Friday, officials were called to the Country River Club, located at 1308 U.S. Highway 271 in Tyler, on reports of a shooting.

Authorities learned a man had been shot in the leg by a suspect who left the area in a black four-door vehicle.

When deputies arrived on scene, the victim was bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound, and was going in and out of consciousness. A deputy quickly applied a tourniquet above the wound to stop the bleeding.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is listed as being in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.