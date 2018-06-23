x
Man indicted by Gregg County grand jury for tampering with human corpse

Derek Wayne Pope, 31, is charged with a grand jury indictment for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair human corpse.
Credit: Gregg County

An Angleton man is charged with tampering with evidence — a human corpse — in Gregg County.

Derek Wayne Pope, 31, is charged with a grand jury indictment for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair human corpse. The tampering with physical evidence charge is a second-degree felony.

The incident occurred June 23, 2018.

According to the indictment, Pope “did then and there knowing that an offense had been committed, namely observing and failing to report a corpse, intentionally and knowingly destroy and conceal evidence, namely a corpse, with intent to impair its verity or availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation or official proceeding relating to the offense.”

