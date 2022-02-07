Man indicted on intoxication manslaughter for fatal wreck in Tyler

Police gathered evidence showing Hardy was intoxicated when the crash happened.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of causing a fatal crash while he was intoxicated in September has been indicted on an intoxication manslaughter charge

Christopher Hardy Jr., 27, was arrested on Sept. 23 in connection with the death of his passenger Tamyra Campbell, 20. He has been in the Smith County Jail since his arrest on a $300,000 bond.

He was indicted during the Dec. 16 grand jury session, according to online criminal records.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 23, police determined through an investigation that a black Dodge Charger driven by Hardy was traveling on Plantation Drive when it struck a parked vehicle at the intersection.

Campbell, of Tyler, was killed in the crash, while Hardy had minor injuries. Police gathered evidence showing Hardy was intoxicated when the crash happened.