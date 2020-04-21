ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital after his car was hit by a train Tuesday afternoon in Angelina County near Diboll.

According to DPS, the crash happened at 12:45 p.m. at the Red Nash Crossing on a private road.

Edgar Garcia, 21, was driving a 2018 Chrysler across the crossing and was hit by a southbound Union Pacific train. DPS says Garcia did not stop at the sign at the crossing.

Garcia was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

The crash remains under investigation.