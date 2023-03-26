POLICE: Man injured in Marshall officer-involved shooting was carrying replica rifle

The MPD says the officers who were involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARSHALL, Texas — One person was injured in a shooting involving officers with the Marshall Police Department.

According to the MPD, on Saturday, around 11:25 p.m., officials received reports concerning a man, dressed in a trench coat and carrying a rifle, walking in the middle of the road in the downtown area.

The MPD says when officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the man, identified as Shimon Faggett, 43, was carrying a rifle.

"The officers repeatedly ordered the subject to drop the weapon," the MPD said. "He refused and pointed the rifle at the officers, resulting in the officers shooting in self-defense. The officers immediately began rendering first aid, and EMS was summoned."

Faggett was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time.

"The investigation later revealed that the weapon carried by the subject was a replica and not a functioning firearm," the MPS said.