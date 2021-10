All residents are safe and there is no ongoing threat.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

According to the KPD, the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at Lakewood Manor Apartments, located at 3321 Danville Dr.

Police say a man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Another man has been detained for questioning by detectives.