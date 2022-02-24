1 of 2 men involved in gun battle near Van sentenced to 25 years in prison

He will receive 212 days of credit for time served.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Mineola man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to his involvement in a gun battle last summer near Van.

Jesse Lee Hasten, 29, entered a guilty plea Thursday in the 241st District Court to both aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charges, according to court records.

He will receive 212 days of credit for time served.

Hasten and Matthew Aric Jones, 24, of Lindale, were arrested last July after the Smith County Sheriff's Office was called about a dispute at a residence near Van that resulted in a gun battle on July 23.

The sheriff's office said Jones left the scene in a vehicle and was later found at UT Health in Quitman, but he fled after investigators arrived.

Hasten was taken to the Smith County Jail on July 27 after he was released from the hospital due to gunshot injuries. Jones was arrested July 24 after the U.S. Marshal’s Felony Fugitive Task Force found him in Quitman.