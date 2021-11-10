HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Man jailed for indecency with child by sexual contact escapes from East Texas jail

If you know of his whereabouts, call 911.

TEXARKANA, Texas — Officials are searching for a man who escaped from an East Texas jail early Wednesday morning.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, while the jail staff was transferring inmates from the Bi-State Jail to the Annex Jail, Kylon Chevon Clark ran out of the basement of the Bi-State Building.

Correctional officers chased after him, but eventually lost sight of him near W. 4th and Main St.

Clark, who was in jail for indecency with a child by sexual contact, was last seen wearing blue jail clothes and handcuffs.

Hooks ISD, a school district in the area, says they're taking necessary safety precautions and the elementary campus will be on lockdown this morning.