HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Man jailed for indecency with child by sexual contact escapes from East Texas jail

TEXARKANA, Texas — Officials are searching for a man who escaped from an East Texas jail early Wednesday morning.
According to the Texarkana Police Department, while the jail staff was transferring inmates from the Bi-State Jail to the Annex Jail, Kylon Chevon Clark ran out of the basement of the Bi-State Building.
Correctional officers chased after him, but eventually lost sight of him near W. 4th and Main St.
Clark, who was in jail for indecency with a child by sexual contact, was last seen wearing blue jail clothes and handcuffs.
Hooks ISD, a school district in the area, says they're taking necessary safety precautions and the elementary campus will be on lockdown this morning.
If you know of his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.