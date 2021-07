The investigation is ongoing.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

According to the NPD, officers responded to the 800 block of South St around 3:15 a.m., and found a car traveling north hit a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene but the pedestrian, identified as Francisco Mendez, 58, of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead.