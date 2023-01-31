DPS: Man killed after being struck by semi on I-20 in Harrison County

Hunter Dorram was pronounced dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 20.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a crash around 7:10 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30, on I-20, just west of Waskom.

DPS reports a semi, driven by James B. Ford, 56, of Tyler, was traveling westbound on I-20.

Officials say after reviewing the 18-wheeler's dash cam footage, they determined a man, identified as Hunter J. Dorram, 23, of Grand Prairie, ran into the roadway from the west and was hit by the truck.

Dorram was pronounced dead at the scene.