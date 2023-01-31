DPS: Man killed after being struck by semi on I-20 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 20.
According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a crash around 7:10 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30, on I-20, just west of Waskom.
DPS reports a semi, driven by James B. Ford, 56, of Tyler, was traveling westbound on I-20.
Officials say after reviewing the 18-wheeler's dash cam footage, they determined a man, identified as Hunter J. Dorram, 23, of Grand Prairie, ran into the roadway from the west and was hit by the truck.
Dorram was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.