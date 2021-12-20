Longview man killed after car travels off US 259 N, strikes tree

The investigation is ongoing.

KILGORE, Texas — A Longview man is dead following a Sunday morning crash near Kilgore.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 1:20 a.m., troopers responded to a crash involving one vehicle on U.S. 259 N., just south of Kilgore.

The preliminary investigation indicates Malcolm McBath, 37, was traveling south on U.S. 259 N., in the inside lane of traffic.

Officials say McBath's vehicle drifted off the roadway to the left for unknown reasons.

"The driver overcorrected to the right, crossed both lanes of traffic and traveled off the road to the right in a side-skid," DPS said in a statement.

McBath's vehicle then struck a tree.