Man killed after hitting back of towed trailer on I-20 in Harrison County

Williams' vehicle was in the inside lane and made an aggressive lane change striking the back of the trailer, DPS said.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A 26-year-old man was killed Tuesday night on Interstate 20 in Harrison County after police say he made an aggressive lane change and struck the back of a towed trailer.

Khalil D. Williams, of North Richland Hills, was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee behind a 1996 Freightliner Classic XL truck towing a semi-trailer, driven by Damion K. Williams, 40, of Duson, Louisiana, westbound on I-20. Williams was making swift lane changes at a high rate speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Williams' vehicle was in the inside lane and made an aggressive lane change striking the back of the trailer, DPS said.