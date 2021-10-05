Hawkins man killed after pickup strikes culvert, overturns

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a crash on Farm-to-Market Road 2911, just west of Big Sandy.

The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a pickup, identified as Colton Jones, 30, Hawkins, was traveling west on FM 2911 in Upshur County when he failed to drive in a single lane and, for an unknown reason, slammed on his brakes causing the truck to spin out across the oncoming lane of travel and into the south side ditch.