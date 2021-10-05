Hawkins man killed after pickup strikes culvert, overturns

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Hawkins man is dead following a crash in Upshur County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a crash on Farm-to-Market Road 2911, just west of Big Sandy.
The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a pickup, identified as Colton Jones, 30, Hawkins, was traveling west on FM 2911 in Upshur County when he failed to drive in a single lane and, for an unknown reason, slammed on his brakes causing the truck to spin out across the oncoming lane of travel and into the south side ditch.
The truck then struck a concrete culvert and overturned.
Jones was pronounced dead and was taken to a funeral home in Gilmer.
The crash remains under investigation.