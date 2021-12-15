East Texas man killed after rollover crash in Wood County

The investigation is ongoing.

QUITMAN, Texas — A Quitman man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Wood County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Farm-to-Market Road 69, just north of Quitman.

The preliminary investigation indicates an SUV, driven by Michael Baines, 48, of Quitman, was traveling south on FM 69 and entered a side-skid and left the roadway before rolling several times.. Unit 1 left the roadway to the east and rolled several times.

Baines was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.