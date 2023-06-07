x
Alto man killed after tree cutting incident

Colton Sanchez was cutting tree limbs while in a bucket truck when he got pinned between a limb and the bucket, according to the sheriff's office.

ALTO, Texas — A 27-year-old man dead Tuesday afternoon in Cherokee County after a tree limb pinned him against a truck. 

Colton Sanchez, of Alto, was cutting tree limbs while in a bucket truck when he got pinned between a limb and the bucket, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. 

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of FM 752 outside of Alto. Deputies and EMS responded to find a man, later identified as Sanchez, unconscious, the sheriff's office said. 

Sanchez was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered, according to the sheriff's office.

