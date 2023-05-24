1 dead, 1 injured following overnight shooting in Tyler

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

TYLER, Texas — One person is dead and another has been critically injured following an overnight shooting in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Police Department, around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of W. Oakwood St.

When police arrived on scene, they found a white sedan with a person, identified as Kenneth Ray Dorsey, 34, of Tyler, dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds.

The TPD says another man in the vehicle was alive, but also suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The injured victim says they did not know the suspects who shot them from another vehicle before leaving the area.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.