QUITMAN, Texas — A man was killed in a house fire Monday night in Quitman.

According to the Quitman Fire Department, the fire broke out at a home in the 900 block of North Winnsboro Street at about 7:45 p.m.

Ten units from the Quitman and the Winnsboro fire departments responded to the scene. Firefighters saw fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived on the scene.

Once the fire was contained, the male was found inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before midnight. The fire is under investigation.

Quitman Fire Chief Scott Wheeler says the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. Meanwhile, the Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of the man's death.