x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

East Texas man killed in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on I-20

The crash remains under investigation.

More Videos

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a crash in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on I-20, just west of Marshall.

The preliminary investigation indicates a pickup, driven by Billy Warren, 47, of Lufkin, was traveling east on I-20 and failed to drive in a single lane,. DPS says Warren veered off the roadway, overcorrected and rolled over.

Warren was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out