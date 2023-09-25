East Texas man killed in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on I-20

The crash remains under investigation.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a crash in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on I-20, just west of Marshall.

The preliminary investigation indicates a pickup, driven by Billy Warren, 47, of Lufkin, was traveling east on I-20 and failed to drive in a single lane,. DPS says Warren veered off the roadway, overcorrected and rolled over.

Warren was pronounced dead at the scene.