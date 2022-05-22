Kilgore man killed in Cherokee County crash

The investigation is ongoing.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Cherokee County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck occurred Saturday, around 6:50 p.m., on Farm-to-Market Road 2962, just west of Reklaw.

The preliminary investigation indicates a car, driven by Omar Gallardo Moreno, 51, of Kilgore, was traveling northbound on FM 2962 approaching a curve at the intersection of FM 2962 and CR 1214.

DPS says the car was driving at an unsafe speed to safely maneuver around the curve and entered the northbound borrow ditch a few feet north of the intersection. The car went in the ditch before the drive over-steered back across FM 2962 and entered a side-skid.

Moreno was pronounced dead at the scene.