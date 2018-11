SHELBY COUNTY — A Shreveport man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Shelby County.

The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on US 96 south of Center.

According to DPS, a 2011 Buick driven by 23-year-old Marquis Musco was traveling south and crossed into the northbound lane, where it hit a semi-truck.

Musco was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, 26-year-old John Cooper, was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

