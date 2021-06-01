East Texas man killed while trying to hold mattress in bed of truck

The crash remains under investigation.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead after trying to keep a mattress in the bed of truck while the truck was driving down the road.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Monday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH154, approximately seven miles west of Gilmer.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a pickup, identified as Easton Blackstone, 20, of Big Sandy, was traveling east on SH 154 while Timothy Robert Field, 41, also of Big Sandy, was trying to keep a mattress secured in the bed of the truck.

DPS reports as Field was trying to keep the mattress in the truck bed, a gust of wind caught it causing the Field to fall from the pickup.

Field was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Gilmer funeral home.