Man takes his own life during traffic stop in Gregg County, DPS say

The incident is under investigation by Texas Rangers.
Credit: KYTX

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A man took his own life after being pulled over for a traffic violation Friday night.

According to Texas DPS, around 8 p.m., troopers attempted to stop a black Chevrolet Avalanche for a traffic violation traveling north on Highway 135 in Gregg County. The vehicle stopped at an E-Z mart parking lot off of Farm-to-Market 1252 near Liberty City.

The driver exited the vehicle pointing a gun to his head. That's when the trooper then heard a gunshot from outside the vehicle.  

Officials say it was determined the driver took his own life. the driver took his own life. The name of the driver has not been released pending notification of next of kin.  

The incident is under investigation by Texas Rangers.  

