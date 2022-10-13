Henderson County officials searching for man last heard from in Sept. 2022

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the HCSO at (903) 675-5128.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.

According to the HCSO, family members last heard from Cody Eugene Gates. 45, on Sept.8, 2022.

Officials say Gates' teenage son is "very concerned" about his father's whereabouts.

Gates stands 5'10 and weighs about 200 lbs. He is normally seen wearing a ball cap and is known to have a shaved head. He was last seen with a woman named Sam.

Gates is also thought to be driving a 2004 white Dodge Avenger with Texas license plate no. PLN 2426 and is known to frequent Van Zandt County and Smith County.