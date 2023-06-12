Man flighted to hospital, service dog killed after major I-20 wreck near Van

The driver of the vehicle had to be extricated from his vehicle by fire crews using the jaws of life.

VAN, Texas — A man was life-flighted to the hospital and his service dog died after a major wreck on Interstate 20 in the Van area Monday afternoon.

According to the Van Fire Department, the crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the eastbound side of I-20 at mile marker 539. The driver of the vehicle had to be extricated from his vehicle by fire crews using the jaws of life.

He was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life for treatment of his injuries, but his service dog died in the crash, the Van Fire Department said.

Because of the crash, there could be a significant delay to traffic on eastbound I-20 in the area. Drivers are encouraged to seek other routes at this time while crews clear the roadway.