Man gets multiple life sentences for horrific sex crimes against East Texas children

The DA's office says they were able to located four additional child victims, including one that was an infant under the age of 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man was recently given consecutive life sentences for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the Henderson County District Attorney's Office, Jacob Tyler Weatherholtz, 34, was sentenced on Monday, March 13, in the court of Judge Mark Calhoon.

Officials say Weatherholtz also received an additional life sentence for a separate offense of aggravated sexual assault of a child and the maximum punishment of 20 years for the offense of indecency with a child involving a fourth victim.

"Watching the survivors and their families read their victim impact statements aloud was very emotional," said District Attorney Jenny Palmer. "I am so proud of how hard these women and children fought to find their voice and confront their abuser in court. They all were extremely brave."

The DA's office says representatives from Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) were also in the courtroom to support survivors of Weatherholtz's abuse.

"They were an amazing support," said District Attorney Palmer.

District Attorney Palmer said this case was the most difficult of her career.

THE INVESTIGATION

On May 20, 2021, officers with the Waxahachie Police Department (WPD) executed a search warrant at the residence of Weatherholtz in Ellis County after receiving information he was in possession of child pornography.

Investigators seized numerous electronic devices containing child pornography -- many of the images included infants and toddlers.

"During the investigation, Detective Elizabeth Glidewell of the WPD learned of three potential victims from Henderson County," the DA's office said. "Those cases were referred to Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigator Jerry Moore for investigation. Investigator Moore was able to determine that two female children had been sexually abused by Weatherholtz starting when they were around five years of age, and a young male had been sexually abused, as well."

The DA's office says they were able to located four additional child victims, including one that was an infant under the age of 1.

Weatherholtz now faces charges in other counties for actions that occurred there.