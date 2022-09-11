East Texas officials investigating after man found murdered in Diana area

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Saturday night.

According to the HCSO, on Saturday, around 9 p.m., deputies responded to Herschel McCoy Rd. in the Diana area regarding an unresponsive man near the roadway.

When officials arrived on scene, they found the body of Blake Edward Reddock, of Avinger.

"The manner in which Reddock was found has confirmed this to be a homicide investigation," the HCSO said. "More information will be released at an appropriate time."

Officials tell CBS19 no arrests have been made, but residents in the area are asked to keep their doors locked while law enforcement continues their investigation..

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the case.

If you can help the HCSO with their investigation , please contact their Criminal Investigation Division at 903-923-4020. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also reach out to the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or through the P3 App.

A GoFundMe has been established to help pay for Reddock's funeral expenses.

CBS19 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.